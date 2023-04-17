The Pan Oprah Once Called a 'Kitchen Magician' Just Got an Oven-Safe Upgrade, and It's Already on Sale

The Our Place Always Pan 2.0 is still in stock in all colors

By
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer

Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 17, 2023 10:00 PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Oprah Our Place Always Pan 2.0
Photo: People / Getty Images / Our Place

Few pans are as instantly recognizable or as highly sought-after as the Our Place Always Pan. And now, with innovative improvements, it's more desirable than ever — and on sale.

Our Place just gave its wildly popular pan (which has sold out 30 times and racked up waitlists of up to 60,000 people) a few key upgrades. Made from 100 percent post-consumer waste and featuring a toxin-free nonstick coating, the Our Place Always Pan 2.0 is more sustainable than ever before.

But better yet, not only does this "kitchen magician," as Oprah Winfrey once called it, braise, sear, steam, strain, saute, fry, boil, and hold your spoon, but it can bake, too. That's right — the new and improved Our Place pan is now oven safe up to 450 degrees, so you can truly use one piece of cookware for everything from the stovetop to the oven. And right now, you can nab 20 percent off of the sure-to-be best-selling item if you sign up for emails.

Oprah Our Place Always Pan 2.0
Our Place

Buy It! Our Place Always Pan 2.0 in Steam, $120 (orig. $150), fromourplace.com

Thanks to its 10-in-1 design, the Our Place pan is great for at-home cooks who live in small spaces since it eliminates the need for other bulky pieces of cookware. I use mine for everything from whipping up fried eggs in the morning to sautéing shrimp and steaming veggies (with the removable steamer basket) for dinner. The nonstick coating really works, leaving no trace of egg yolks post-frying and making cleanup a total breeze.

I keep my Our Place Always Pan on the stovetop, and instead of looking like an eyesore like some cookware might, it actually adds a sleek, luxe look to my kitchen. The brand gave me the steam (a soothing taupe) and sage (an olive green), but it also comes in neutrals like charcoal, earthy tones like rust, and eye-catching shades like cobalt blue and fuschia.

Oprah Our Place Always Pan 2.0
Our Place

Buy It! Our Place Always Pan 2.0 in Sage, $120 (orig. $150), fromourplace.com

Thousands of other customers trust the original Our Place Always Pan for efficient cooking — even Cameron Diaz, who claimed she uses it every single day. Weighing just under three pounds, this pan is much more lightweight than most, which means you can easily transfer it from the stovetop to the oven.

Snag your favorite color of the elevated version of the fan-favorite Our Place Pan before it sells out and the waitlist starts.

Oprah Our Place Always Pan 2.0
Our Place

Buy It! Our Place Always Pan 2.0 in Spice, $120 (orig. $150), fromourplace.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

jennifer lawrence; katie holmes; sophie turner; and jennifer lopez
9 Comfy and Flattering Jean Styles Celebrities Are Wearing This Spring — Starting at $44
Aokosor V Neck T Shirts Swiss Dot Puff Sleeve Tout
This New Blouse with a Unique Detail Is Trending on Amazon — and It's $23 Right Now
Magnolia Sale (Collage Style) TOUT
Magnolia's Sitewide Sale Has Deals Starting at $16 — but Only for the Next 24 Hours
Related Articles
Ree Drummond Visits Son Bryce at College After He Transferred Schools
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Visits Son Bryce at College After He Transferred Schools
Miranda Lambert recipes rollout 4/24
Miranda Lambert Shares Cooking Advice from Late Grandma, Plus Her 'Dump-It-All-In' Peach Cobbler (Exclusive)
Prepworks Deli ProKeeper Air Tight Silicone Sealed Food Storage Container Tout
This Food Storage Container That Keeps Deli Meat Fresh for Longer Has 10,700 Five-Star Ratings, and It's on Sale
McDonald's burgers
McDonald's Made a Bunch of Changes to Their Burgers – and We Tried It
Enoteca Maria Nonnas Kitchen
Inside the N.Y.C. Restaurant Where Grandmas Rule the Kitchen: 'They're So Full of Love'
Premiere Of Apple TV +'s "Sidney" LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 21: Oprah Winfrey attends the premiere of Apple TV +'s "Sidney" at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
This Oprah-Approved Jewelry Box Is Perfect for Summer Travel — and It's on Sale for Just $14 at Amazon Right Now
Alex Guarnascheli rollout 4/24
See Inside the 'Absurd' 10-Bedroom Italian Villa Where Chefs Live and Compete on Food Network's 'Ciao House'
Miranda Lambert recipes rollout 4/24
Miranda Lambert's Mom's Chicken Salad Is 'Always a Crowd-Pleaser at Our House' — Get the Recipe (Exclusive)
Luke Combs
Luke Combs Plans to Rebrand Iconic Nashville Venue in His Likeness — Inspired by His Hit 'Hurricane' (Exclusive)
mark wahlberg returning to the stop and shop he worked at as a teenager
Mark Wahlberg Bags Groceries at Store He Worked at as a Teen Making $3.65 an Hour
Tupperware
Tupperware Announces 'Substantial Doubt' That They Can Stay in Business After 77 Years
Miranda Lambert recipes rollout 4/24
Miranda Lambert Makes These Cornbread Muffins After a Long Tour: 'Tastes Like Home' (Exclusive)
Hailey Bieber Cooking Show
Hailey Bieber Shares 'the Best' Air Fryer Wings on Her New At-Home Cooking Show
Guy Fieri (L) and his Wife Lori Fieri attend the ceremony to honor Guy Fieri with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California
Guy Fieri and Lori Fieri's Relationship Timeline
Alex Guarnascheli rollout 4/24
Alex Guarnaschelli Is '100 Percent' Open to Love Again After Ending Her Engagement — Just Not on Dating Apps
OXO Brew Compact Cold Brew Coffee Maker TOUT
This OXO Cold Brew Coffee Maker Produces Drinks That 'Tastes Exactly Like Starbucks' — and It's on Sale