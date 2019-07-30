Image zoom Otter Pops/ Facebook

Your Otter Pops might look a little bit different this summer.

The popsicle brand — known for its bright hues including pink, orange, green and blue — is now selling a variety of pops that have a light brownish-yellow color, saying it’s a healthier alternative to the colorful treats.

The brown Otter Pops, which launched in 2018, are made out of 100 percent fruit juice, with no artificial flavors or colors.

All of the original Otter Pops flavors remain the same in the new fruit juice pops, including Sir Isaac Lime, Louie-Bloo Raspberry, Alexander the Grape, Strawberry Short Kook, Poncho Punch and Little Orphan Orange.

The ingredients of the fruit juice popsicles include water, apple juice from concentrate and sugar — but no artificial colors, giving the treats their brown hue.

“They’re supposed to look like this, promise,” a recent Instagram post from Otter Pops explained. “Our 100% Fruit Juice Otter Pops have no artificial flavors or colors, but the same zippy taste you know and love.”

We did it on purpose! Our newest 100% Fruit Juice Colorless pops are free of colors but NOT the flavors you’ve come to grow and love. Now available at select @Costco stores. pic.twitter.com/mRsOcAMNgL — Otter Pops (@OtterPops) June 11, 2018

“No colors, no problem,” a description of the fruit juice Otter Pops reads. “These frozen treats deliver the same delicious flavors you’ve come to grow and love, but without any artificial flavors, colors, or high fructose corn syrup included. Oh, and they’re made with 100% Fruit Juice. What’s not to love?”

Fans of the original Otter Pops don’t need to worry. The colorful pops aren’t being discontinued — you can still buy them in stores including Safeway, Walmart, and Costco and on Otter Pop’s website.