Ottavia Busia Shares Sweet Mother's Day Card from Her Daughter with the Late Anthony Bourdain

Ottavia Busia-Bourdain’s daughter treated her mom to some of the highest praise you can get as a parent in honor of Mother’s Day.

Ariane Bourdain, Busia’s 12-year-old daughter with the late Anthony Bourdain, crafted a sweet hand-drawn card for the holiday. The memento — which Busia shared on her Instagram Story on Sunday — depicted Busia in a number of scenarios, in a design meant to mimic a comic book.

“Best Mom Ottavia. She cooks, she draws, she cleans, but most importantly, she’s a super mom!” Ariana wrote. She signed the card with her name and the name “Eddie,” likely in reference to MMA fighter Eddie Cummings, Busia’s longtime training partner.

Busia seemed to enjoy the card, sharing it with a crying-laughing emoji and a red heart.

It’s been nearly a year since Bourdain died by suicide. The celebrity chef died on June 8 at the age of 61 in France while filming his CNN show Parts Unknown.

Though he and Busia had separated in 2016 after nine years of marriage, they had never formally divorced. “My wife and I live, have lived, very separate lives for years,” he told PEOPLE at the time of their split. “There’s no drama here. We get along really, really well and it’s not a big lifestyle change happening here.”

In his will, which was written in 2016 and revealed in July, Bourdain left the majority of his finances to Ariane. Busia was named the executor of his estate.

Back in March, it was revealed that Bourdain will be honored in a new book set to publish this month.

The title, Anthony Bourdain Remembered, will be filled with photos, memories and quotes from the late chef’s fans and famous collaborators including Barack Obama, Eric Ripert, Questlove and José Andrés.

Daniel Halpern, president and publisher of Ecco, told PEOPLE that CNN originally created the book as a “keepsake” for his Ariane. His estate later agreed to share the book publicly.

“Anthony Bourdain’s passing was a huge loss to us all and there isn’t a day that goes by when we don’t miss his singular presence,” said Halpern. “Anthony Bourdain Remembered reminds me of the joy that he brought to everyone who knew him or watched him on-air as he moved in his particular way around the globe. It is the perfect memento for those of us who, through his shows, came to know the others who inhabit our planet – and an homage to the world’s most beloved traveler.”

The cover image, along with many of the photos inside, was shot by Bourdain’s longtime photographer David Scott Holloway. “I saw the whole world thanks to him,” Holloway told PEOPLE in June. “Tony took me along for the ride.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “help” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.