When all 1,500 guests make their way into the 2015 Oscars Governors Ball — the Academy Awards’ annual after-party — they’ll be entering an old-school Hollywood speakeasy.



The room will be adorned in plush velvets and tapestries, and will feature hundreds of black-and-white photographs from the Academy’s collections.

Topping off all the tables will be floral arrangements designed by Mark’s Garden, created with the theme in mind.

“The colors are very rich jewel tones – burgundies, purples, deep greens and golds,” says celebrity florist Mark Held. “We’re trying to create a different look for each table. Some tables have vintage-looking lamps, some tables are tone-on-tone purple, and for some tables, we’ve created man-made flowers out of succulents. It’s very eclectic.”

Aside from the stunning décor, Hollywood’s A-listers will have plenty to munch on, as chef Wolfgang Puck has created 32(!) unique dishes to serve over the course of the meal.

“When we do a menu for 1,500 people, we have to have enough dishes so that there’s something for everybody,” explains Puck. “Some people are vegan and vegetarian, some people don’t eat fish or don’t eat meat. Because of that, we made 32 different dishes, from a little parsnip chip with eggplant puree, which are a little Middle Eastern, to lobster rolls with bacon, which is traditional American.”

Other dishes include baked potatoes topped with caviar, black truffle chicken pot pies, Wagyu shortrib with squash puree, chilled sweet pea soup, and Puck’s signature Oscar-shaped smoked salmon matzo. (350 lbs. of smoked salmon will be served in total!)

For dessert, guests can indulge their sweet tooth with their choice of 21 different desserts, including individual violet crème brûlées — 1,750 will be prepared!

Of course, no party is complete without some festive drinks. Piper-Heidsieck will be serving up 1,500 bottles of champagne — including about 750 of their exclusive Rare bottles — while Sterling Vineyards will be providing 2,400 bottles of wine.

—Gabrielle Olya