Behind the 'Floral Wall' and Centerpieces at the Oscars Governors Ball

This year’s official Academy Awards after-party is taking flowers to new heights.

For the 86th Oscars Governors Ball in Hollywood, florist Mark Held from Mark’s Garden in L.A. assembled a stunning display for the celebs who’ll be clinking glasses at the bash.

The ballroom’s entrance will be flanked by two 18-foot-high displays with windows exhibiting alternating vignettes of Oscar statues and floral arrangements.

Surrounded with cascading walls of thousands of blooms of roses, orchids, kale and hydrangea with ferns and exotic vines, the plants will be separated by green velvet draping and accented with white birch trees.

The floral wall teams with what Held calls “understated” table centerpieces to create an exotic color palette of deep purple, lime green, tangerine orange and copper. PEOPLE sat down with Held to learn more about the centerpieces and how to recreate them at home.

The “simple arrangement” puts the hyacinth flower front and center, Held says. “We’re circling it in kind of a geometric pattern with hydrangeas from New Zealand. … Anybody can make this very easily.”

Start with a short, slender glass vase and fill it with purple hyacinths “or whatever other flower you want,” Held says. Then, surround your main flower with a secondary bloom — Held uses hydrangeas in a different shade of purple. “We call it a cuff of hydrangea,” he says. “It’s not particularly expensive. You can use whatever flowers you want, but I would stay in these colors because that’s the colors we’re using this year.”

The arrangements can be made up to two days before the event, Held says. Use his tips and these photos from the Governors Ball preview to inspire the decor at your own Oscars party. We might be moved to build a whole garden underneath our glass-topped coffee table!

