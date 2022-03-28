The chef behind Italian hotspots Felix and Mother Wolf in L.A. prepared the food for Vanity Fair's viewing dinner and star-studded after-party

Chef Evan Funke Designed the Menu for Vanity Fair's Oscar Party—And, Yes, There Was Lasagna!

After all the winners were announced at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, the real celebrating began—and that meant plenty of award-worthy food and drinks.

Evan Funke, the chef behind celebrity hotspots Mother Wolf and Felix restaurants in L.A., prepared the food for Vanity Fair's viewing dinner and star-studded after-party, which returned this year after being canceled in 2021 because of the pandemic.

"I was pleasantly surprised and excited [to be asked]," Funke told PEOPLE a few days before the event. "The Vanity Fair Oscar party is the show after the show. It's a huge honor and I'm grateful for the opportunity."

Funke's menu featured a collection of dishes meant to highlight "the culinary heritage of Rome," he says. "We'll be leaning heavy into that with a few hits from other regions of Italy."

His dinner menu began with panzanella (Italian bread salad) made with heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers, spring onion, creamy burrata and dressed with a lambrusco vinegar. For the pasta course, Funke offered his famous lasagna bolognese—layers of housemade ragu bolognese, bechamel sauce and sheets of delicate, fresh pasta—and orecchiette served with broccoli rabe pesto, brasicas and pangrattato (an Italian breadcrumb mixture).

The third course included main dish options like branzino with shaved fennel, Sorrento lemons, mint and salsa verde, rib-eye steak with crispy potatoes and wild arugula, and risotto with roasted kuri squash and sage.

And last but not least, the meal concluded with maritozzo alla Romano, which are sweet brioche buns filled with fresh strawberries and chantilly cream.

While this is the first time Funke has provided the food and drinks for the Vanity Fair party, the chef is no stranger to celebrating on Oscar Sunday.