Joaquin Phoenix and Fiancée Rooney Mara Enjoy Vegan Burgers Following His Oscar Win

Joaquin Phoenix is savoring the moment!

After winning the coveted Best Actor prize at the Academy Awards on Sunday, Phoenix and his fiancée Rooney Mara made a pit stop in Los Angeles’ Koreatown to eat at the plant-based restaurant Monty’s Good Burger.

Still dressed in their red carpet looks (aside from a shoe swap!), Phoenix, 45, and Mara, 34, who are both vegan, grabbed a to-go order of two doubles and a side of fries.

Food in hand, it was back to business as the couple headed to the Netflix Oscar afterparty, where they were photographed smiling together as they dined on their meal.

In a black-and-white snap of the pair, which was taken at the San Vicente Bungalow, the Joker star and Mara sat together with his golden statuette sitting in the middle of them. Mara’s sneaker-clad feet peeking out from under her black lace Alexander McQueen gown only added to the casual vibe of the image.

Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix

Earlier in the night, the couple, who got engaged this year after three years of dating, posed separately on the red carpet but were spotted walking hand-in-hand into the theater.

In addition to honoring to his late brother River in his acceptance speech, Phoenix also championed some of the causes nearest and dearest to his heart, including animal rights.

“I’ve been thinking a lot about some of the distressing issues that we are facing collectively,” he said. “And I think at times we feel or were made to feel that we champion different causes. But for me, I see commonality. I think, whether we’re talking about gender inequality, or racism or queer rights or indigenous rights or animal rights, we’re talking about the fight against injustice.”

“I think that when we use love and compassion, as our guiding principles we can create, develop and implement systems of change that are beneficial to all sentient beings and to the environment,” he added.

Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix

Putting his activism on display last month, Phoenix stopped by a Los Angeles slaughterhouse after winning a SAG award, in order to comfort and offer water to pigs. The day after winning a Golden Globe, he was also arrested at a climate change protest in Washington, D.C.

Additionally, the actor praised the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for hosting their first-ever vegan dinner for the Golden Globes.

“I was so moved by the decision to make tonight plant-based. It was such an important step,” he told reporters at the time.

“The statistics are staggering and I think we’re coming to a point now where the evidence is irrefutable and undeniable,” he added. “I think now using animal product is no longer just a personal choice, it is having a drastic consequence on the rest of the world and all of us so I think it was incredibly brave and compassionate of the HFPA to make that bold decision and I really commend them for that.”

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards aired live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9.