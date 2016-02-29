Ryan Seacrest Serves Sam Smith Real British Tea on Red Carpet: 'No Sugar for Me, Watching the Pounds'

This is certainly an Oscars first.

Ryan Seacrest offered Sam Smith some “real British tea” (prepared by chef Wolfgang Puck, who is catering the post-show Governors Ball) on the Academy Awards red carpet.

The British singer, who says he’s lost roughly 42 lbs., made it clear he’s still committed to his new lifestyle: “No sugar for me, watching the pounds,” Smith said to Seacrest.

Smith, 23, is nominated in the Best Original Song Category for his song “Writing’s on the Wall” from the most recent James Bond film, Spectre.

Soon after the encounter, Seacrest tweeted that the little tea party was highly rehearsed. (“Had to practice that English tea handoff approx 300 times.”

The singer recently opened up about his noticeably slimmer frame. “I’ve just not eaten like a pig anymore – that’s what I’m doing, basically,” he told CBS.

Despite avoiding sugar, Smith does still take his tea with milk.