Chris Rock's Rival Girl Scout Mom Responds to His Oscars Stunt: 'That Was a Personal Throwdown'

Chris Rock‘s ultimate Girl Scout cookie competitor Linda Dunn has spoken.

After the comedian used his Oscars hosting gig to encourage celebrities to buy treats for his daughters’ troop, the New Jersey mom he called out in the bit says there are no hard feelings.

“Last night Zahra, my youngest called me up and said, ‘Daddy how come we never sell the most cookies? How come Mrs. Dunn wins every year?'” Rock said during the broadcast. “It would mean so much to my little girl if we could beat Linda Dunn.”

“That was a personal throwdown,” Dunn jokingly responded to Access Hollywood. “We have a fun rivalry. Selling cookies is fun.”

Dunn—whose daughter is in the same troop as Rock’s kids—had not been paying attention to the broadcast when the comedian called her out.

“All of a sudden my phone starts ringing. My email blows up,” the CEO of Odyssey Media and former Girl Scout told the New York Daily News. “Everyone is calling to say Chris Rock just threw down the gauntlet.”

Stars like Christian Bale, Mindy Kaling and even Vice President Joe Biden shelled out some cash for Thin Mints and Tagalongs on Sunday night.

“I want you to reach into your millionaire pockets and I want you to buy some of my daughters’ Girl Scout cookies,” urged Rock. “Are we going to deny my princesses from cookies? Alright, Tina Fey, get that money, girl. Charlize Theron, yes. Matt Damon, yes. Leo, you made $30 million—come on!”

While Dunn will likely have to settle for second place this year (Rock claimed to raise $65,243—though the numbers are still being confirmed), she’s just fine with that.