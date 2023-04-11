Oscar Mayer Transforms Iconic Wienermobile Into Las Vegas Wedding Chapel: 'Bun-Believable'

For a limited time, fans of the iconic hot dog-shaped vehicle can get married in an all-expenses paid wedding complete with a wiener whistle quartet and a wiener dog shaped wedding cake

Ingrid Vasquez
Published on April 11, 2023
Photo: Oscar Mayer

Oscar Mayer is ready to spice up Sin City with its Wienermobile of Love.

From April 15 to April 16, fans of the iconic hot-dog-shaped vehicle will have the chance to say "I do" in its newly revamped Wienermobile located outside the Las Vegas' Little White Chapel.

The limited-time opportunity will allow couples to enjoy a live Wiener Whistle Quartet, a custom wedding cake shaped like a wiener dog, plenty of photo ops, and a pun-filled ceremony officiated by Oscar Mayer's very own Hotdoggers.

"From proposals and surprise meat-ups down the aisle to playing matchmaker to some of our own Hotdoggers, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile has held a special place in fans' hearts – so much so, we receive thousands of requests each and every year to be part of couples' big days," explained Ed Roland, Sr. Manager Brand Communications for Oscar Mayer at The Kraft Heinz Company, in a press release on Monday.

Oscar Mayer Transforms the Iconic Wienermobile into a Wedding Chapel
Oscar Mayer

"Now, as more people seek stress-free ceremonies with their partners, our Hotdoggers are thrilled to reignite the joy of this special day and give them a once-in-a-lifetime experience: a wedding through a pair of meat-colored glasses."

Couples interested in participating in the exclusive opportunity can sign up on the Oscar Mayer website and be selected on a first-come, first-served basis. The only requirement is a wedding license.

Each chosen couple will be given a 30-minute time slot to tie the knot in front of the 27-foot hot dog on wheels that will be dressed to impress, serving up a unique, joyful wedding experience.

While the Wienermobile may be a temporary wedding venue at the Little White Chapel, plenty of stars have said "I do" inside the iconic Vegas spot.

On July 17, 2022, Lopez sent a special edition of her On The JLo email with some big news: she's married! She and Affleck wed at the Little White Chapel just before midnight the night prior.

"We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient….Last night, we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world," Lopez wrote to her fans.

"We read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives," Lopez continued. "They even had a Bluetooth for the (short) march down the aisle. But in the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made very real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very, long last."

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner also said "I do" after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 1 at Chapel L'Amour inside A Little White Wedding Chapel. The singer's brothers were in attendance, an Elvis impersonator officiated, Dan + Shay performed and Diplo shared the whole thing on Instagram Live.

The couple followed the Vegas wedding with a larger ceremony at a chateau in France a month later.

