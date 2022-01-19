Oscar Mayer's new bologna-inspired sheet masks are selling for $5 on Amazon

Oscar Mayer Launches a Bologna Sheet Mask — and No, It's Not Made of Real Bologna

For anyone who ever made a face out of a slice of bologna by biting holes for their eyes and mouth, boy does Oscar Mayer have something for you.

The iconic brand is stretching itself beyond the meat and cold cut business, and stepping into the beauty world by dropping the first-ever bologna-inspired face mask.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Though not actually made of bologna, the masks — made in partnership with premier Korean beauty and skincare company Seoul Mamas — are designed to resemble slices of the deli meat, mimicking its instantly recognizable color.

They include hydrating and restoring hydrogel that promote skin elasticity, improves hydration and moisture retention, offers anti-inflammatory benefits, and provides protection for the skin.

Bologna sausage thin sliced cut Credit: Getty

All of this is a perfect fit for Oscar Mayer, who for more than a century has injected humor and playfulness into its advertisements (who can forget that iconic jingle?).

"Oscar Mayer has a legacy bringing levity to things that have gotten too serious, and beauty is a ripe territory to playfully subvert," the brand's marketing representative Lindsey Ressler said in a statement. "This product was born as a modern-day way to spark smiles for fans of Oscar Mayer and beauty enthusiasts alike."

Fans looking to try one for themselves can purchase the Oscar Mayer face masks on Amazon for $5, while supplies last.

And for those interested in celebrating their favorite food brands in new ways, the possibilities appear endless these days. There's everything from clothing to home accessories to COVID-safe (scented) face masks.