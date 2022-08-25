Oscar Mayer Drops Hot Dog-Flavored Popsicle Complete with a Drizzle of 'Mustard'

Oscar Mayer has released a first-of-its-kind hot dog-flavored popsicle.

The unorthodox treat, aptly named a "cold dog," has a smokey flavor and gives off "umami notes" of Oscar Mayer's classic wiener. It's also topped with a drizzle of "mustard" to round out the theme.

The product originated from Oscar Mayer's "Stupid or Genius" Instagram campaign, which set out to find all the "wonderfully odd" ways to enjoy the iconic wiener aside from just grilling.

According to the brand, after thousands of fans voted that the frozen idea was in fact "genius" they teamed up with Popbar, a company known for their gelato on a stick, to make it happen.

"After the overwhelming fan excitement for our beloved Cold Dog, it was a no-brainer to make this hot dog-inspired frozen pop a reality," said Anne Field, the company's head of North American brand communications.

The unexpected dessert item is now available while supplies last at select Popbar locations in Long Beach, New York City, Atlanta and New Orleans.

And there's another fun way to snag the frozen dessert. From August 25 through August 27, the company's 27-foot Wienermobile will makes its way through popular summer spots in New York City and the Jersey Shore, decked out with frosted windows and icicle-inspired decorations, to celebrate the release.

This isn't the first time the brand announced a surprising (and controversial!) new product. Earlier this year, Oscar Mayer released a bologna-inspired face mask.

Though not actually made of bologna, the masks — made in partnership with premier Korean beauty and skincare company Seoul Mamas — were designed to resemble slices of the deli meat, mimicking its instantly recognizable color.