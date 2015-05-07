Image zoom

For actress Ksenia Solo, food is much more than fuel.

“I love food — it brings me so much pleasure,” says Solo, who joins BBC America’s sci-fi hit Orphan Black this season. “But I’m always trying to find a balance between joyful and healthy eating.” That’s made easier by Solo sticking to a fitness routine, even with her busy schedule. “I love yoga, Pilates and doing impromptu dance parties when I wake up. It’s always a great way to start your day,” she says. “On days when I have no time to go to class, I pop in my favorite Mandy Ingber yoga DVD and get a workout in, even in my trailer at work.”

Solo shared a day from her food diary. Pick up the new issue of PEOPLE (on newsstands Friday) to read more about her diet.

Hydration

64 oz. of water

1 cup of Earl Grey tea

Breakfast

Green juice (kale, spinach, apple, avocado, banana, frozen mangos, almond milk, and 1 tsp of almond butter)

A bowl of semolina porridge with a touch of butter

Snack

5-10 unsweetened apple rings

A bowl of diced fresh pineapple

Lunch

Turkey Wrap (thin lavash bread with turkey, avocado, spinach and cucumber)

Dinner

Organic grilled chicken breast

Steamed veggies

Sweet potato

Glass of light red wine

Total Calories

1526

Dietitian Keri Glassman of NutritiousLife.com gives kudos to Solo for having a very clean diet. “I love that she begins her day with green veggies and healthy fat from the almond butter and ends her day with a perfectly portioned meal of lean protein, high fiber and an antioxidant-packed sweet potato,” she says. Although Solo could include another nutrient-dense snack in the afternoon to up her caloric intake, Glassman says she is doing a great job of eating throughout the day. “Regular meals are important to keep blood sugar stable and your energy up,” says Glassman. “And she even treated herself to a glass of wine! Cheers to Ksenia!”