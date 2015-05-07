Orphan Black's Ksenia Solo: What I Eat in a Day
For actress Ksenia Solo, food is much more than fuel.
“I love food — it brings me so much pleasure,” says Solo, who joins BBC America’s sci-fi hit Orphan Black this season. “But I’m always trying to find a balance between joyful and healthy eating.” That’s made easier by Solo sticking to a fitness routine, even with her busy schedule. “I love yoga, Pilates and doing impromptu dance parties when I wake up. It’s always a great way to start your day,” she says. “On days when I have no time to go to class, I pop in my favorite Mandy Ingber yoga DVD and get a workout in, even in my trailer at work.”
Solo shared a day from her food diary. Pick up the new issue of PEOPLE (on newsstands Friday) to read more about her diet.
Hydration
64 oz. of water
1 cup of Earl Grey tea
Breakfast
Green juice (kale, spinach, apple, avocado, banana, frozen mangos, almond milk, and 1 tsp of almond butter)
A bowl of semolina porridge with a touch of butter
Snack
5-10 unsweetened apple rings
A bowl of diced fresh pineapple
Lunch
Turkey Wrap (thin lavash bread with turkey, avocado, spinach and cucumber)
Dinner
Organic grilled chicken breast
Steamed veggies
Sweet potato
Glass of light red wine
Total Calories
1526
Dietitian Keri Glassman of NutritiousLife.com gives kudos to Solo for having a very clean diet. “I love that she begins her day with green veggies and healthy fat from the almond butter and ends her day with a perfectly portioned meal of lean protein, high fiber and an antioxidant-packed sweet potato,” she says. Although Solo could include another nutrient-dense snack in the afternoon to up her caloric intake, Glassman says she is doing a great job of eating throughout the day. “Regular meals are important to keep blood sugar stable and your energy up,” says Glassman. “And she even treated herself to a glass of wine! Cheers to Ksenia!”
NOTE: It is recommended that women should eat at least 1,200 calories per day, and men should eat at least 1,800 calories per day.
—Antoinette Y. Coulton @diamondtennis