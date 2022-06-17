Oreo's New Neapolitan Flavor Has a Waffle Cone Cookie and 3 Cremes

Oreo's latest creation is a dessert mashup perfect for ice cream lovers.

The Neapolitan flavor is packed with multiple ice cream elements.

For starters, the cookie base is waffle-cone flavored — and the top and bottom even have a gridded pattern to mimic the texture of cones. Even more enticing? The creme filling is triple-stuffed with vanilla, strawberry and chocolate to capture the hallmark taste of a Neapolitan treat.

While the limited-edition cookie is hitting stores in July, it will only be around while supplies last.

Another summer twist on the classic cookies is Oreo's new Pride Pack. The popular cookies are stamped with the word "proud" on top.

The limited-edition treats hit retailers in late May just in time for Pride Month in June. For its third year, the cookie company partnered with PFLAG National — the largest organization for LGBTQ+ people, their parents and families, and allies — for the rainbow-inspired sweets.

Wrapped in colorful packaging, the Pride Pack is flanked with "authentic words of love for the LGBTQ+ community sourced from real, lifelong allies," per a release.

Even more wholesome? The package leaves a spot for customers to write "personalized notes of allyship before sharing cookies with their loved ones."

In April, Oreo furthered their allyship by creating a short film to voice support for the LGBTQ+ community. The heartfelt spot showcased a son coming out to his family.