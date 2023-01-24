Oreo's New Flavor Is a Clever Take on Cookies and Cream

Oreo's newest flavor is an homage to the cookie brand.

On Tuesday, the dessert company announced a new limited-edition flavor called "The Most OREO OREO."

Similar to cookies and cream, the sweet product features a "Most Stuf" level of creme that's packed with ground-up pieces of Oreo cookie.

Available for presale now, the innovative flavor will hit shelves nationwide starting Jan. 30.

Since the Oreo is stuffed with itself, the brand decided to make the latest launch an innovative one in which fans can join in the "metaverse for Oreo lovers — the Oreoverse."

By scanning a QR code on the package, customers can "dunk in" to the fun world and play cookie-themed games on OREOVERSE.OREO.com for the chance to win giveaways, including a grand prize of $50,000.

"We're so excited to enter the metaverse! OREO is the cookie that begs to be played with and we love to create new opportunities for our fans to connect with each other and share that playful spirit," Julia Rosenbloom, Oreo's Senior Brand Manager, said. "The Most OREO OREO cookie gives fans a whole new way to playfully engage with us. By scanning the pack, they will 'dunk into' the new OREOVERSE world."

Even Martha Stewart plans to join in on the fun. On Jan. 30, fans can tune into Oreo's Facebook or Instagram channels to watch the lifestyle expert navigate the Oreoverse herself. Stewart's close friend and gardener, Ryan McCallister, will tag along on the virtual adventure.

"I am excited to make my metaverse debut in partnership with one of my favorite cookie brands, Oreo and having Ryan there with me will make it all the more fun," Stewart said in a release. "The two of us have had our fair share of adventures over the last 10 years and have been able to navigate just about anything together, especially in the garden!"

Oreo's new flavor comes ahead of its 111th anniversary on March 6.

Last year, for the cookie's milestone celebration, Oreo released the limited-edition flavor Chocolate Confetti Cake, which was the cookie's first-ever limited-edition offering to feature rainbow sprinkles both mixed in and on the cookie.