Oreo Thins Extra Stuf have nearly double the creme of traditional Thins

Oreo Thins Just Got a Little Thicker With an 'Extra Stuf' Edition Hitting Shelves Soon

The great debate among Oreo eaters remains what exactly is the perfect cookie-to-cream ratio.

For some, it's a traditional Oreo. For those who want more cream, the Double Stuf (or Mega Stuf or Most Stuf, with four times the cream) is heaven. And for snackers looking for less of both, Oreo Thins reign supreme.

But what about those looking for the same snap of Oreo Thins, but want more cream? Nabisco now has them covered.

The food manufacturer will release a new permanent addition to the Oreo portfolio next year: Oreo Thins Extra Stuf. The cookies will feature nearly double the amount of smooth, delicious creme sandwiched inside Oreo Thins' signature crispy wafer.

The offering will be available nationwide beginning in January.

Oreo announced the product on Wednesday, during an Apple-inspired keynote presentation on its Instagram page.

"Mark your calendars and check your local aisles for these extra-stuffed Oreo Thins," they said in the clip. "We can't wait for you to get your hands on them."

Oreo Thins were first released in July 2015, and immediately became a hit among fans of the brand.

Each cookie contains only 40 calories, and are 66% thinner than the original version.

It's just one of the many varieties of Oreo that has been released over the years. From Mini Oreos to Golden Oreos and Mint Oreos, there's something for everyone.

oreo-in-box-hero-flickr

There's also a slew of limited-edition flavors that have come out over the years.

Birthday cake, lemon twist, Neapolitan, watermelon, strawberries n' cream, fruit punch, cookie dough, root beer float, pumpkin spice, red velvet, key lime pie, cinnamon bun, s'mores, fruity crisp, blueberry pie, Swedish Fish, Peeps, waffles and syrup, chocolate hazelnut, salted caramel, peppermint bark, chocolate marshmallow, caramel coconut, strawberry frosted donut , strawberry milkshake — just name it, and Oreo has done it.

The latest editions? Apple cider donut and salted caramel brownie, both of which came out in August.

Oreo has done many limited edition collaborations over the years, too — the most recent being a Pokémon collab to pay tribute to some of the most beloved characters in the Japanese brand's 25-year history.