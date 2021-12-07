Barefoot x Oreo Thins Red Blend Wine will be available for sale starting Thursday

Oreo Thins and Barefoot Are Joining Forces for the Ultimate Chocolate and Wine Pairing

The holidays are all about get-togethers — for people and, apparently, food.

In the season's most unexpected collaboration, Oreo Thins has joined forces with wine giant Barefoot to offer a one-of-a-kind, limited edition, new adult beverage: Barefoot x Oreo Thins Red Blend Wine!

Of course, wine and chocolate are often consumed together — as are alcohol and Oreos — so it's not that much of a stretch. But now, there's a grape wine designed to perfectly pair with the crispy sweet treat.

According to a press release, the drink's "aromas of chocolate, with natural flavors of blackberry and dark cherries for a smooth and lingering finish," provides "notes of oak," which compliments the chocolate and creme cookies.

Here's the best part: it's all being sold as a set.

Beginning Thursday, customers can purchase a special bundle — consisting of two, 750 ml. bottles of Barefoot x Oreo Thins Red Blend Wine, as well as one package of Oreo Thins cookies — for just $24.99.

Simply head to barefootwine.com/oreothins while supplies last.

Oreo Thins x Barefoot Credit: Barefoot

Barefoot x Oreo Thins Red Blend Wine comes weeks after Nabisco, Oreo's food manufacturer, announced a new permanent addition to the Oreo portfolio: Oreo Thins Extra Stuf.

The cookies will hopefully satisfy the great debate among Oreo eaters: "What's the perfect cookie-to-creme ratio?"

They'll feature nearly double the amount of smooth, delicious creme sandwiched inside Oreo Thins' signature wafer. The offering will be available nationwide beginning in January.

"Mark your calendars and check your local aisles for these extra-stuffed Oreo Thins," the brand said in their announcement on social media. "We can't wait for you to get your hands on them."

Oreo Thins x Barefoot Credit: Barefoot

Oreo Thins were first released in July 2015, and immediately became a hit among fans of the brand.

It's just one of the many varieties of Oreo that have been released over the years. From Mini Oreos to Golden Oreos and Mint Oreos, there's something for everyone.

There's also a slew of limited-edition flavors that have hit store shelves. Birthday cake, lemon twist, Neapolitan, watermelon, strawberries n' cream, fruit punch, cookie dough, root beer float, pumpkin spice, red velvet, key lime pie, cinnamon bun, s'mores, fruity crisp, blueberry pie, Swedish Fish, Peeps, waffles and syrup, chocolate hazelnut, salted caramel, peppermint bark, chocolate marshmallow, caramel coconut, strawberry frosted donut, strawberry milkshake — just name it, and Oreo has done it.

The latest editions? Apple cider donut and salted caramel brownie, both of which were released in August.