Oreo Takes Over the Last Blockbuster to Celebrate the Return of Oreo Cakesters

The long-awaited return of the soft-baked version of the classic cookie — which launched in 2007 before being discontinued 5 years later — will kick off in select retailers this week. And since it might be the ultimate '00s throwback, Oreo rewound time with a takeover of what the brand calls "the only place in the U.S. where it still feels like the mid-2000s": the last remaining operating Blockbuster video store in Bend, Oregon.

Fans are surely familiar with the store, which first opened in 2000 and was the subject of an acclaimed 2020 documentary, The Last Blockbuster.

Starting Friday, Oreo Cacksters have taken the store over completely, putting their giant logo above Blockbuster's neon marquee and everything.

They've also plastered the walls with Oreo Cakesters-themed movie posters, and are giving guests free samples of the snacks — playfully delivered in retro VHS-inspired packaging, of course.

Oreo cakesters Credit: Nabisco

"Oreo loyalists have been asking and waiting patiently for Oreo Cakesters to return and we're thrilled to celebrate this epic comeback!" Oreo's VP of Marketing Justin Parnel said in a statement. "We hope the Blockbuster takeover will playfully bring store-goers back to 2007, when Cakesters first launched, and the soft-baked snacks became a fan-favorite."

Blockbuster store manager Sandi Harding, who was featured prominently in the documentary, added her enthusiasm.

"Being the last-standing Blockbuster, we are rooted in nostalgia," Harding gushed. "We're excited to collaborate with Oreo to surprise our shoppers with the unique experience to 'rewind to 2007' in celebration of the comeback of a beloved snack from their past."

Oreo cakesters Credit: Nabisco

In addition to the return of Oreo Cakesters, Nabisco launched two new flavors to the Oreo family earlier this month: Ultimate Chocolate Oreos and Toffee Crunch Oreos.

Ultimate Chocolate Oreos are perfect for chocolate fans. The limited-edition treat squeezes three different layers of chocolate creme (white, milk and dark chocolate) in between the usual chocolatey cookies.

Meanwhile, Toffee Crunch Oreos are the newest permanent flavor to join the Oreo lineup. It pairs the classic chocolate cookies with toffee creme and sugar crystals (which is where the crunch comes from).

