Oreo Rushes in Fall with the Return of Pumpkin Spice Cookies
Ready or not, pumpkin spice season is here!
On Wednesday, Oreo announced that the fan-favorite pumpkin spice cookie will hit grocery shelves later this August. The returning flavor will be available starting Aug. 15 and marks the end of the summer (albeit, a bit prematurely!) with the autumnal flavor.
The limited-edition cookie is made with pumpkin spice-flavored filling sandwiched between two golden Oreos.
The onset of fall-flavored treats in the middle of summer is nothing new, of course.
Last July, Oreo unveiled a new limited-edition cookie flavor, apple cider donut. The summer 2021 flavor combined golden Oreos and an apple cider-flavored filling and was available to purchase in August (similar to the timing of this year's fall-themed cookie release).
One of the most iconic pumpkin spice goodies is Starbucks's pumpkin spice latte — but the 2022 launch date for the drink has yet to be revealed.
A Starbucks spokesperson tells PEOPLE, "We're not quite ready to welcome fall and are still enjoying the last sips of summer, like the vibrant and colorful Starbucks Refreshers beverages."
Last year, the Starbucks PSL and pumpkin cream cold brew were available starting on Aug. 24 so hopefully this year's pumpkin premiere will be at a similar time.