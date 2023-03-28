Oreo Releases New Blackout Cake Cookies with 2 Layers of Chocolate Creme

One layer of creme is traditional chocolate cake flavor and the other is dark chocolate cake flavor

By
Published on March 28, 2023 03:39 PM
New Blackout Oreo Cookie Flavor
Photo: Oreo

Chocolate lovers can thank Oreo for a new decadent snack.

On April 3, the snack brand is bringing Blackout Cake sandwich cookies to grocery aisles.

The limited-edition cookies combine the classic chocolate cookies with a double layer of creme. One layer of creme is traditional chocolate cake flavor and the other is dark chocolate cake flavor. The new cookies will be available nationwide while supplies last.

The brand teased the new flavor with an Instagram post clueing fans in on the treat. "Hint: you'll definitely want a slice (or two)," the caption read. Oreo officially announced the new flavor on March 28.

In January, the dessert company released another new flavor called "The Most Oreo Oreo." It features an extra thick layer of cookies and cream-flavored creme.

Oreo Introduces New Flavor
Oreo

In other grocery store news, Brooklyn-based ice cream parlor Van Leeuwen released Hidden Valley Ranch ice cream. The dressing-inspired dessert is sold at select Walmart stores across the country from March 20 to May 28.

The limited-edition pints promise to deliver the "savory flavors of ranch, including buttermilk, flavorful herbs and a touch of sweetness," according to a release.

