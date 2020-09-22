Oreo Releases Cookie Graveyard Kit That's Like a Halloween Gingerbread House

The kit includes icing, candy and cookie pieces to build your own spooky graveyard

Move over gingerbread houses — Oreo graveyard kits are here!

The cookie brand has released the Spooky Graveyard Chocolate Cookie Kit just in time for Halloween. The kit, available for purchase at Michaels, includes icing, an assortment of candies and various cookie pieces to build your own spooky graveyard with tombstones and a haunted house.

“Decorate your own frighteningly delicious spooky graveyard with this Oreo cookie kit,” the product description on the Michaels website reads. “Use icing and assorted candy pieces to decorate a mausoleum and tombstones to create a haunted graveyard. This will make a wonderful project and display this Halloween.”

The kit was first spotted by the Instagram account @junkfoodmom. “New Oreo Halloween Kit this year- a spooky graveyard 👻👻 Although these kits are meant to make things easier- mine always belong on an episode of Nailed It,” the account wrote alongside a photo.

Though Halloween is just around the corner, Oreo is also already preparing for the holiday season with limited-edition Gingerbread Oreo Cookies.

The new cookies are on shelves, a representative for Oreo confirmed to PEOPLE earlier this month. They were first spotted by the junk food Instagram account @dncsnacksterz at a Walgreen's in Staten Island, New York.

According to the rep, the cookies feature Oreo's original creme-center that is scattered with crunchy sugar crystals and sandwiched between Oreo's "first-ever" gingerbread-flavored cookies. Stamped on each cookie is one of five cheery designs including a gingerbread man surrounded by snowflakes.