Oreo Unveils New Bite-Size Candy Bars for Halloween

Oreo wants in on your trick or treating—emphasis on the treats.

The cookie company is joining in on the Halloween fun with their new Fun Size Oreo Chocolate Candy Bars. The bite-size pieces are the same sweets that are available year round—a bar made up of chunks of their chocolate cookies and cream covered in Milka chocolate—but in a smaller size and adorable festive packaging.

The bars are available wherever candy is sold and will stick on store shelves in original packaging once the holiday has passed.

Oreo first joined the candy aisle in 2016 with the introduction of their chocolate candy bars, though the treats were available for some time overseas.

Oreo

RELATED: Hot Chicken Wing and Wasabi Oreos Exist—But You’ll Probably Have to Travel to Get Them

The company—which is constantly cooking up new flavors for their beloved cookie—is known to step outside of their wheelhouse from time to time. In the past few years they’ve brought back Oreo O’s cereal, Oreo Eggs, and fried Oreos.

RELATED VIDEO: How to Make Glow-in-the-Dark Marshmallow Frosting

If all this talk of sweets has you looking forward to Oct. 31, check out our comprehensive list of all the new Halloween candies hitting shelves now.