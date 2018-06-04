Oreo Unveils 5 New Flavors—Including Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie and Strawberry Shortcake

Oreo is known for its crazy flavors, and over the course of the next six months, they’ll be rolling out five more of them.

At the Sweets and Snacks Expo in Chicago, the cookie company announced five new flavors that will be hitting the shelves in 2018. Two of the flavors (Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie and Pistachio Thins) are permanent and hit shelves June 4, whereas the other flavors (Good Humor Strawberry Shortcake, Rocky Road and Peppermint Bark) are limited edition and will be released later this year.

Instagram snack experts @junkbanter attended the expo and posted photos of the new treats. “I have not stopped shoving my face with new products for the past five hours,” they wrote on Instagram. “And although they didn’t have samples, the Oreo I’m most excited about this year is Good Humor Strawberry Shortcake arriving later this summer.”

They then went on to share other photos of the new offerings, sharing each flavor’s defining characteristics.

“I really like the punny name, as I make frequent road trips to and from the store to buy Oreos all summer long,” they wrote of the Rocky Road flavor. “The cookies will have a rocky road flavored creme with marshmallow bits and soy nut inclusions. Long overdue!”

Alongside these new flavors, Oreo will continue to bring back some limited-edition favorites, like the Firework Oreos, which feature a standard chocolate cookie with popping candy in the creme.