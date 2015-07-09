Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

This is officially Oreo’s sneakiest launch.



Without any prior commotion (or leaks from the media), Oreo quietly unveiled a new flavor: Key Lime Pie.

The new cookie, already on supermarket shelves, features graham cracker cookies (!!!) and a key lime pie crème filling. The new flavor launched just a few days after Nabisco’s reveal of Oreo Thins, a slimmer Oreo that will hit stores on July 13.

Already, Oreo devotees are elevating these cookies to the next level, smashing the Key Lime Pie cookies to make the crust of Key Lime Pie — basically Oreoception.

This is the fifth limited-edition Oreo flavor announced this year. If the company sticks to its current pace, we’ll have five more flavors by Christmas.

