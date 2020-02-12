Oreo-Flavored Lip Balm Exists — and It Even Smells Like the Actual Cookie

Image zoom Amazon

Soothing chapped lips has never been so delicious.

Oreo-flavored lip balm is a real thing and it’s here to cure you from the dry days of winter. The food Instagram account @SnackBetch spotted the cute product at IT’SUGAR candy store, and the packaging looks just like an Oreo cookie. Once you twist open the cookie a creamy white balm is inside that purports to smell and tastes like milk’s favorite cookie.

A few people commented on the post saying they couldn’t find the lip balm at IT’SUGAR, but one user mentioned that she found it on Amazon.

Taste Beauty, the company that sells the Oreo lip balm also makes other foodie favorite flavors ranging from soda to cereal to take take your lip candy game to the next level.

Sour Patch Kids, Airheads, Nerds and Jolly Rancher lip balms are just a few of the candy options to satisfy your sweet tooth. If you’re a breakfast cereal fanatic there are Lucky Charms, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Cookie Crisp balms, too.

Other snack companies have been venturing into the cosmetics industry as well. Forever 21 recently collaborated with Cheetos to make an eye shadow palette, highlighter and Flamin’ Hot lip gloss. Hershey’s Chocolate teamed up with Etude House Cosmetics to create a cookies ‘n creme eye shadow palette, a milk chocolate eye shadow palette and two chocolate-scented liquid lipsticks.