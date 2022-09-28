Lifestyle Food Oreo Kicks Off the Holiday Season Early with New Snickerdoodle Flavor The limited-edition Oreo cookies are hitting retailers this October By Antonia DeBianchi Antonia DeBianchi Instagram Twitter Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE. She writes everything from exclusives with Martha Stewart to coverage of TikTok food trends. Before joining PEOPLE, Antonia wrote for the recipe vertical at the Kitchn. She has also freelanced for TODAY Digital, Food52, and Insider. She graduated from Boston University with a degree in Journalism. Antonia enjoys baking and posting food content to Instagram in her free time. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 28, 2022 04:08 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Nabisco Oreo is skipping ahead to the holiday season. The cookie brand will celebrate everything-merry-and-bright a bit early with the launch of the new Snickerdoodle flavor. Hitting shelves, Oct. 17, the limited-edition treat consists of cinnamon flavor creme sprinkled with green and red sugar crystals sandwiched between two snickerdoodle-flavored cookies. The cheery flavor will be available while supplies last. Oreo announced the flavor on Wednesday and shared a playful video on TikTok to ring in the news. "Not your grandma's snickerdoodle cookie 😉," reads the post's caption. A person dressed as a grandma vibrantly danced in the video while holding the new Snickerdoodle package. Chips Ahoy! joined in on the fun and commented on the post: "Let's go grandma 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽." Oreo's New Pride Cookies Come Stamped with 'Proud' on Top Oreo's New Neapolitan Flavor Has a Waffle Cone Cookie and 3 Cremes This summer, Oreo announced another limited-edition flavor, the Neapolitan cookie. The base was waffle-cone flavored — and the top and bottom even had a gridded pattern to mimic the texture of cones. Perfect for ice cream lovers, the creme filling was triple-stuffed with vanilla, strawberry and chocolate to capture the hallmark taste of a Neapolitan treat. Another summer twist on the classic cookies was Oreo's Pride Pack. The popular cookies were stamped with the word "proud" on top. The limited-edition treats hit retailers in late May in time for Pride Month in June. For its third year, the cookie company partnered with PFLAG National — the largest organization for LGBTQ+ people, their parents and families, and allies — for the rainbow-inspired sweets. Wrapped in colorful packaging, the Pride Pack was flanked with "authentic words of love for the LGBTQ+ community sourced from real, lifelong allies," per a release. Even more wholesome? The package left a spot for customers to write "personalized notes of allyship before sharing cookies with their loved ones."