Oreo Kicks Off the Holiday Season Early with New Snickerdoodle Flavor

Oreo is skipping ahead to the holiday season.

The cookie brand will celebrate everything-merry-and-bright a bit early with the launch of the new Snickerdoodle flavor.

Hitting shelves, Oct. 17, the limited-edition treat consists of cinnamon flavor creme sprinkled with green and red sugar crystals sandwiched between two snickerdoodle-flavored cookies. The cheery flavor will be available while supplies last.

Oreo announced the flavor on Wednesday and shared a playful video on TikTok to ring in the news. "Not your grandma's snickerdoodle cookie 😉," reads the post's caption. A person dressed as a grandma vibrantly danced in the video while holding the new Snickerdoodle package.

Chips Ahoy! joined in on the fun and commented on the post: "Let's go grandma 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽."

This summer, Oreo announced another limited-edition flavor, the Neapolitan cookie. The base was waffle-cone flavored — and the top and bottom even had a gridded pattern to mimic the texture of cones.

Perfect for ice cream lovers, the creme filling was triple-stuffed with vanilla, strawberry and chocolate to capture the hallmark taste of a Neapolitan treat.

Another summer twist on the classic cookies was Oreo's Pride Pack. The popular cookies were stamped with the word "proud" on top.

The limited-edition treats hit retailers in late May in time for Pride Month in June. For its third year, the cookie company partnered with PFLAG National — the largest organization for LGBTQ+ people, their parents and families, and allies — for the rainbow-inspired sweets.

Wrapped in colorful packaging, the Pride Pack was flanked with "authentic words of love for the LGBTQ+ community sourced from real, lifelong allies," per a release.

Even more wholesome? The package left a spot for customers to write "personalized notes of allyship before sharing cookies with their loved ones."