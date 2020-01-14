Pink Easter Egg Oreos Are Debuting in February and We Are Ready

Image zoom Nabisco

It may be the middle of winter, but brands are already gearing up for springtime holidays like Easter.

Oreo confirmed to PEOPLE that Pink Easter Egg Oreos will be hitting shelves in February for a limited time after the snack instagram @threesnackateers posted a photo of the cheery packaging.

The egg-shaped cookie is a festive, pink-tinted golden Oreo — so no fancy new flavor, but hey, you can’t go wrong with a classic. According to the packaging, there will also be five different cookie designs in each package.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Oreo has released an Easter-themed cookie. Back in 2017 Peeps Oreos were introduced to the world. The fun creation was made up of two golden cookies and bright pink marshmallow Peeps-flavored creme covered in sugar.

RELATED: Oreo’s New Tiramisu Cookies Will Have 2 Different Layers of Creme

Image zoom OREO

Some people had their qualms about the Peeps Oreos, though. People took to social media to express their outrage over the hot-pink creme staining their tongues, shockingly, hot pink.

@Oreo is this normal after eating peeps Oreos? pic.twitter.com/QowLK0Wc3S — Richard Traub (@TraubCommaRich) March 1, 2017

RELATED: Chocolate Marshmallow and Caramel Coconut Flavored Oreos Are Available Now

Hopefully the new egg-shaped cookies won’t have the same effect as the Peeps Oreos.

While we have to wait another month before the Easter Oreos hit shelves next month, Oreo is bringing back an old favorite that will be available on Jan. 20: Most Stuf cookies, which packed more filling between the chocolate wafers than ever before.

Image zoom Nabisco

Along with the Most Stuf cookies, Oreo is giving fans the opportunity to win $100,000 by voting on their favorite level of Oreo creme. Be on the lookout for fun Oreo pop-ups in New York, Los Angeles, and Atlanta to vote while they tour.