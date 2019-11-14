Image zoom Nabisco

Oreo is officially launching two brand new flavors in January 2020 and we couldn’t be more ready and willing to break our New Years resolutions.

The cookie company announced the debut of the Chocolate Marshmallow and Caramel Coconut flavors on Instagram and Twitter with short teasers that include photos of the packaging. The former is filled with real marshmallow pieces and a chocolate-marshmallow creme, while the latter is stuffed with coconut bits and caramel creme.

The news comes on the heels of multiple holiday-related Oreo releases, including the return of the limited-edition Peppermint Bark Oreos and Oreo Dunk Sets, and the debut of the new Oreo Gingerbread Houses.

OREO Chocolate Marshmallow & Caramel Coconut cookies are coming in January 2020! pic.twitter.com/CaFMXhQLIO — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) November 7, 2019

Of course, there’s also the Oreo Mystery flavor, which was first released in mid-September and will be announced soon. Customers were given ample time to buy the product in stores and guess the flavor by going online and entering their answer on the Oreo website. Those who guessed correctly have a chance at winning $50,000, so we’re still waiting to hear the results.

Our team tried the Mystery flavor in September and, after some deliberation, settled on Teddy Grahams. Others have guessed similarly, while Stranger Things‘ Gaten Matarazzo is convinced it’s french toast and America’s Got Talent host Terry Crews thinks it’s graham cracker.

While we wait to find out the truth, we’ll be preparing for the release of the two new Oreo flavors — and definitely not making any big promises to ourselves about New Years resolutions.