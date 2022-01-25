Oreo Introduces New Line of Frozen Treats Including a Giant Oreo Ice Cream Sandwich

Currently in select freezer aisles, Oreo's full product line will be available nationwide by March

Oreo is keeping it cool this winter.

The brand is launching a new line of frozen treats, transforming the classic chocolate sandwich cookie into its own ice cream bars, sandwiches, cones, and more.

Unlike other vanilla-based cookies and cream dairy desserts, Oreo's frozen treats use a real creme-flavored base with pieces of Oreo cookies packed in to ensure an authentic Oreo tase in every bite.

The full portfolio starts with its hero product, Oreo Ice Cream, which comes in 48 oz. and 14 oz. scoopable tubs that make it easy to enjoy.

Other offerings include Oreo Frozen Bars (a creme-flavored base packed with Oreo cookie pieces, dipped in a delicious coating made from crushed Oreo wafer pieces); Oreo Cones (crispy, chocolatey cones filled with creme-flavored base packed with Oreo cookie pieces, dipped in a delicious coating made from crushed Oreo wafer pieces); and Oreo Sandwiches (creme-flavored base mixed with Oreo cookie pieces, sandwiched between two big Oreo cookie wafers).

Currently in select freezer aisles, the full product line will be in stores nationwide by March.

It's a big year for Oreo. The cookie is turning 110 on March 6.

To mark the occasion, Oreo is also releasing a brand-new limited-edition flavor: Chocolate Confetti Cake.

Available on shelves nationwide starting Jan. 31, and for preorder online now, the cookie is the first-ever limited-edition offering to feature rainbow sprinkles both in and on the cookie. The creme filling has two layers — the beloved vanilla creme fans know and love, mixed with sprinkles, and then a rich chocolate cake-flavored cream.

The Nabisco-owned brand is also granting a series of customer wishes through a new sweepstakes. Prizes include everything from a baking class with cronut creator Dominique Ansel, to a basketball experience with AT&T Slam Dunk champion Dwight Howard, and everything in between. (OREO swag, anyone?) Visit Oreo's official website for all the details.

Oh, and if that's not enough, Oreo has teamed with Champion for a limited edition merch collection. For sale in stores nationwide now and on Champion.com and FootLocker.com, the unisex collection fuses Champion's signature materials and aesthetic with the playful Oreo spirit.