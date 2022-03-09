Oreo Has a New Limited-Edition Mocha Caramel Latte Flavor Hitting Shelves This April

Two rich creme layers of mocha latte and caramel can be found inside every Mocha Caramel Latte Oreo

There's another new Oreo creation on the way!

The cookie company announced on Wednesday their latest limited edition flavor: Mocha Caramel Latte Chocolate.

Hitting shelves in April, the new sandwich cookies are a playful take on the coffeehouse favorite, with two rich creme layers of mocha latte and caramel providing a deliciously smooth balance to Oreo's classic chocolate taste.

This is just one of the new limited-edition flavors Oreo has released in the past few months.

The Nabisco-owned brand turned 110 on March 6, and to mark the occasion, dropped Chocolate Confetti Cake — their first-ever limited-edition offering to feature rainbow sprinkles both in and on the cookie. The creme filling has two layers, starting with the beloved vanilla creme fans know and love, mixed with sprinkles. A rich chocolate cake-flavored cream sits alongside it.

In December, the brand also dropped Ultimate Chocolate Oreos, another limited-edition treat that squeezes three different layers of chocolate creme (white, milk and dark chocolate) in between the usual chocolatey cookies.

Oreo has put out a slew of limited-edition flavors over the years. Birthday cake, lemon twist, Neapolitan, watermelon, strawberries n' cream, fruit punch, cookie dough, root beer float, pumpkin spice, red velvet, key lime pie, cinnamon bun, s'mores, fruity crisp, blueberry pie, Swedish Fish, Peeps, waffles and syrup, chocolate hazelnut, salted caramel, peppermint bark, chocolate marshmallow, caramel coconut, strawberry frosted donut , strawberry milkshake, apple cider donut, salted caramel brownie — just name it, and Oreo has done it.

The snack giant has done many limited edition collaborations too — the most recent being a Pokémon partnership to pay tribute to some of the most beloved characters in the Japanese brand's 25-year history.

A series of pink golden Oreos stuffed with green creme and stamped with unique designs launched last year to celebrate Lady Gaga's sixth studio album, Chromatica.

Oreo is celebrating it's 100th anniversary with these new chocolate confetti cake cookies. Credit: Nabisco

Of course, not everything is for everyone, and Oreo's flavors are no different.

Late last year, music icon Dionne Warwick playfully dragged the cookie company, asking them about their weird flavors. "Why are y'all doing the most?" she asked. "The one flavor was fine!"

She teased them again months later, when Oreo sent her their Java Chip flavored cookies.