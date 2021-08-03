Oreo Just Opened Its First Cafe with Shakes, Sundaes and a Secret Menu Item

The wildly popular sandwich cookie just outdid itself — and it didn't require the release of a new crazy flavor iteration or brand partnership.

Introducing Oreo Cafe, located at the appropriately-named American Dream mall in East Rutherford, N.J. The sweet spot offers everything an Oreo-lover could ever dream of (and has probably thought of), including shakes, sundaes, cheesecake, branded apparel, and even candles.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

There is also a not-so-secret secret menu item titled the Oreo Donut S'Morewich which, frankly, should get its own spin-off to be mass-produced and sold in frozen food sections nationwide. The decadent dish appears to be scoops of Oreo ice cream sandwiched between chocolate waffle cone pieces, and then topped with a giant marshmallow, glazed doughnut, fudge, sprinkles, and — you guessed it — Oreo cookies.

Oreo cafe Credit: Tom Briglia/Feature Photo Service

Guests will also be able to build their own unique "Twist Your OREO" treats by choosing a dessert base (waffle, ice cream sandwich, cone, or milkshake) and then picking from cookie-inspired toppings to create one of 200-plus combinations.

Oreo cafe Credit: Tom Briglia/Feature Photo Service

According to a release, the cafe will be "a new, immersive and personalized way for all fans and cookie lovers to experience Oreo in person!" But for those who don't have New Jersey at the top of their summer travel bucket lists, the store's merchandise can be purchased at oreo.com, as well as itsugar.com.