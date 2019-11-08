Oreo Just Released Festive Creme-Filled Eggs and We Want Them In Our Stockings Now

There’s a reason Oreos are consistently ranked as America’s favorite cookie: Their crunchy chocolate biscuits and vanilla creme are sandwiched together in a perfectly-balanced ratio, delicious whether you prefer the twist-lick-and-dunk method or straight-dunk. And this holiday season, it’s as if the candy elves heard our wishes because Nabisco (Oreo’s parent company) is bringing back the creme-filled Oreo Eggs that flew off supermarket shelves earlier this year for Easter.

Similar to the Cadbury Creme Eggs and Kinder Surprise eggs (still banned stateside, we’re afraid), the Oreo Egg is wrapped in aluminum foil that, once peeled off, reveals a chocolate egg filled with Oreo’s classic vanilla creme with bits of chocolate cookies. There are so many layers to these eggs that we can’t wait to experiment with different ways to enjoy it. We can already imagine dunking chunks of it in glasses of milk, or perhaps pouring hot chocolate over it to reveal the delicious creme inside.

So if you’re a fan of Oreos (and, specifically, the filling), these creme eggs are simply the next best thing. And like the cookies, you’ll surely have your own preferred method of savoring them. We expect Oreo Eggs to fly off the shelves again like they did in the spring, so to help you avoid any disappointment, we’ve found them available on Walmart—and yes, you can buy them right now. At only $3.48 for five eggs per pack, we recommend stocking up, as they’re likely to only stay for the holiday season. You never know when you’ll see them again next, or yet, when your next craving for them will be.

Image zoom Nabisco

Oreo Festive Faberge Egg

Image zoom

Buy It! Oreo Festive Faberge Egg, $3.48; walmart.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales from your favorite brands, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.