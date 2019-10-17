Oreo Dunk Sets Are Officially Heading Back to Stores

Image zoom Nabisco

You’ve been asking for its return all year, and Oreo has finally responded to your prayers: The Ultimate Oreo Dunk Set will be back on Nov. 1.

Designed by The Frankford Company, the set — which quickly went viral when it was launched last year — contains 13 Oreo cookies, two clear glass mugs, two cookie stackers, and two cookie tongs to help you dip your Oreos in the milk. And yes, it will be difficult to decide who gets the 13th cookie.

The set will be available exclusively at Walmart for $18. It’s the perfect gift for all your Oreo-loving friends — if you can get your hands on a set, that is. Last year, it was nearly impossible to find in stores after customers went completely crazy for it.

The best part of the Oreo set is that its design prevents most cookie-dunking disasters from happening in the first place. The mug is definitely wide enough to dunk your Oreo, and the tongs allow you to dunk them without getting your fingertips covered in crumbs or milk. Plus, now your Oreos won’t melt into a pile of chocolate mush at the bottom of your glass…and if it does, you can scoop it out with the tongs. Now the only thing left to buy is the milk!

Oreo isn’t the only one getting into the cookie set game. Chips Ahoy! just debuted an Ice Cream Sandwich Maker that easily allows customers to make their own ice cream sandwiches. The set comes with eight cookies, an ice cream sandwich mold, scoop, tray, sprinkles, and napkins with cookies on them.

Image zoom Walmart

Oreo also just released a new Holiday Chocolate Cookie House kit that will let you build an Oreo version of a gingerbread house. Each set comes with pre-baked chocolate cookie pieces, pre-made icing, Oreo cookies, Oreo mini cookies, fruity gummies, and candy jewels. There are two sizes available, a standard-sized kit and a mini version. Both products are currently sold out online, but the Instagram account @thejunkfoodaisle has already spotted it at CVS.