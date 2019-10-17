Oreo Debuts Holiday Cookie House Kits That Might Just Be Better Than Gingerbread Houses

Image zoom

Making gingerbread houses is a time-honored holiday season tradition, but let’s be honest: Most of the time they’re just for decoration.

This year, though, Oreo is shaking up the industry. With the release of their new Oreo Holiday Chocolate Cookie House Kit, the iconic cookie company will be changing the lives of young children across the country who were previously enthralled by the ability to build their own tiny homes, but not too excited about eating the results.

Each kit comes with pre-baked chocolate cookie pieces, pre-made icing, Oreo cookies, Oreo mini cookies (arguably the best kind), fruity gummies, and candy jewels. The product description also implies that the process of building this house will be great for “some afternoon fun” with the family.

The standard-sized kits cost $10, and a mini version is also available—but unfortunately, both products are currently sold out on the Big Lots website. And while you may not yet find it at your local pharmacy (reminder: Christmas is still over two months away!), the Instagram account @thejunkfoodaisle has already spotted it at CVS.

Sure, you might end up eating the various ingredients prior to actually building the house…but in theory, this is a great excuse to get your loved ones together and throw a holiday baking party. Calories don’t count while you’re crafting, right?

Oreo isn’t the first sweets company to put their spin on the holiday tradition. Last year, PEEPS debuted their first-ever gingerbread house—and we’re sure plenty more companies will follow suit as we get closer to Christmas.