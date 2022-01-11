Chocolate Confetti Cake Oreos are the first-ever, limited-edition offering to feature rainbow sprinkles both in and on the cookie

Oreo Is Celebrating Its 110th Birthday with New Chocolate Confetti Cake Cookies

Oreo is celebrating it's 100th anniversary with these new chocolate confetti cake cookies.

Oreo is celebrating it's 100th anniversary with these new chocolate confetti cake cookies.

It's a milestone year for Oreo, and they're celebrating in a big way!

The Nabisco-owned brand is turning 110 on March 6 and to mark the occasion, they're releasing a brand new limited-edition flavor: Chocolate Confetti Cake!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Available on shelves nationwide starting Jan. 31, and for preorder online now, the cookie is the first-ever limited-edition offering to feature rainbow sprinkles both in and on the cookie. The creme filling has two layers — the beloved vanilla creme fans know and love, mixed with sprinkles, and then a rich chocolate cake-flavored cream.

"For over a century, Oreo has brought fun, playful experiences to fans and we will continue to do just that as we celebrate our 110th birthday," Oreo's U.S. Brand Manager Sydney Kranzmann said in a statement.

Oreo is celebrating it's 100th anniversary with these new chocolate confetti cake cookies. Credit: Nabisco

That new flavor is just the beginning of the celebrations.

The brand is launching a new television spot, embracing its playful spirit by encouraging fans of all ages to never stop wishing.

With that will come a consumer sweepstakes where the brand will be granting a series of customer wishes. Prizes include everything from a baking class with cronut creator Dominique Ansel, to a basketball experience with AT&T Slam Dunk champion Dwight Howard, and everything in between. (OREO swag, anyone?) Visit Oreo's official website for all the details.

Earlier this month, Nabisco announced they were bringing back its beloved Oreo Cakesters.

The long-awaited return of the soft-baked version of the classic cookie — which launched in 2007 before being discontinued 5 years later — are now in select retailers. And since it might be the ultimate '00s throwback, Oreo rewound time with a takeover of what the brand calls "the only place in the U.S. where it still feels like the mid-2000s": the last remaining operating Blockbuster video store in Bend, Oregon.

Fans are surely familiar with the store, which first opened in 2000 and was the subject of an acclaimed 2020 documentary, The Last Blockbuster.

Oreo Cacksters have taken the store over completely, putting their giant logo above Blockbuster's neon marquee and everything. They've also plastered the walls with Oreo Cakesters-themed movie posters, and are giving guests free samples of the snacks — playfully delivered in retro VHS-inspired packaging, of course.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Blockbuster store manager Sandi Harding, who was featured prominently in the documentary, is enthusiastic about the partnership.