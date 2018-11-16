Oreo Candy Canes Are Here to Make All Your Holiday Dreams Come True

If you have no problem eating an entire sleeve of Oreos in one sitting, then these candy canes may not even make it on to your Christmas tree.

Not long after the turkey has been cut and the Black Friday chaos is over, holiday lights and festive decor begin. Whatever decoration plans you may have planned, Oreo can make that experience more exciting. How? The popular cookie company has released their Oreo Candy Canes for another holiday season.

Originally making their debut in November 2017, the cookies and cream-flavored candies are back and available for purchase on ”Amazon.com” ranging from $5.14 to $17.94 depending on whether you prefer only one box or multiple.

Other store retailers such as sweetservices.com, spranglercandy.com and vat19.com are selling the product while supplies last. If you prefer to buy in person, the sweets are available in Walmart stores.

Peppermint Bark Oreos have also returned to retail stores specifically for the holiday season, and we’re patiently awaiting the brand’s newly-announced “Most Stuf Oreos” to be released.

Like every limited edition Oreo flavor, the candy canes are short-lived … until next year.