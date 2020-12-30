Oreo Debuts 'Brookie-O' Cookies with Three Layers of Creme in the Center

Oreo just announced what looks to be their last new flavor of 2020 — and it's a doozy.

The Nabisco cookie brand revealed Tuesday on social media that they are introducing Brookie-O, a version of their iconic sandwich cookie that takes the creme game up not one but two notches.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Sharing a photo of the drool-worthy packaging promising "triple layered creme," they wrote, "No, your eyes aren't deceiving you, there really are three layers of cookie dough, brownie, and original OREO creme in every cookie 🤩," adding on Twitter that the Brookie-Os would hit grocery-store shelves in January.

But Instagram user @junkfoodleaks_ got their hands on a package already, and gave the cookie "a solid 8.4" out of 10 rating. "The brownie is great, your traditional Oreo icing is great — and the cookie dough shines, though I wish that was a bit stronger of a flavor," they added. "If you've eaten raw dough before, you'll know that this is missing that little bit of oomph."

They also raved, "This powerful cookie packs a punch of a number of flavors in one, and it's really something special. Quite honestly, it might be one of the most balanced flavor profiles in a mashup like this — and that says a lot."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Oreos | Credit: Oreo

The announcement comes weeks after Oreo announced they would be launching a snack that would transport us all to Lady Gaga's world of Chromatica. The new treat comes in bright hues with pink golden Oreos that are stuffed with green creme and finished with album-inspired designs etched into each cookie.

"This collab is inspired by the world of Chromatica, where kindness rules all things," said Lady Gaga, 34, at the time. "I love these pink cookies with green creme, and hope they brighten your day as much as they do mine!"

Said Justin Parnell, Senior Director of Oreo in a press release, "Together with Lady Gaga, we cannot wait to unleash her world of Chromatica on our Oreo cookie and encourage fans to spread musical messages of kindness to create a brighter and more connected country."

Fans can snag a six-pack of the colorful Oreos starting in January while supplies last. The full-size pack release date has yet to be announced, but you can sign up for the Lady Gaga x Oreo Stan Club to get notified as soon as they drop. Plus, the first 1,000 people to sign up will get a complimentary cookie pack when they're officially released.

RELATED VIDEO: Watch Shay Spence and Ana Calderone Try New Oreo, Milk Bar and Coolhaus cookies!

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Parnell revealed that the reason the company is continuously rolling out new flavors is to actually draw consumers back to its plain, original cookie.

Beginning with the Birthday Cake Oreo in 2012, which commemorated the 100th anniversary of the classic cookie, the brand has since created Blueberry Pie Oreos, Maple Creme Oreos, Peeps Oreos, S'mores Oreos, Mystery Oreos (which were churro flavored), Crispy Tiramisù Oreos and more. The cookie company, which hit the market in 1912 as a Nabisco product, has released 65 new flavors since 2012.

Parnell explained that when going to the store, many consumers will "pick up that classic Oreo variety that they love, whether it's the original or Golden or Double Stuf, in addition to the limited edition."