Oreo Is Rushing in Fall with New Apple Cider Donut Cookies

It's only July, but Oreo is already looking ahead to sweater weather.

Later this summer, the famed brand will unveil yet another new limited-edition cookie flavor, Apple Cider Donut.

Made with golden Oreos and an apple cider-flavored filling, the fall-themed treat will be available to buy come August. They will be available "while supplies last," Oreo said.

The new cookie with be released in tandem with another limited-edition flavor later this month, Salted Caramel Brownie.

These will feature two layers of creme — one caramel and the other brownie flavored — and salt will be sprinkled on top of the chocolate wafters.

Salted Caramel Brownie Oreo Credit: nabisco

The announcement of the new cookie flavors comes about as Oreo also revealed a new partnership with Kevin and Danielle Jonas.

According to a press release, their new "Oreo Things Protection Program" has launched "to celebrate and inspire creative ways parents hide their most precious snacks" with "specially designed camouflaged packs."