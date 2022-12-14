Oreo Expands Their Gluten Free Line Up with New Mint Cookie Flavor

Oreo has a sweet treat for gluten free fans coming in January.

To kick off the new year, grocery aisles will be stocked with new gluten free mint Oreo cookies. The certified gluten free offering will be a permanent addition to the cookie brand's portfolio and will be available wherever Oreo cookies are sold.

The cookie mavericks announced on Wednesday that the minty fresh desserts are coming, following the debut of gluten free Oreos in 2021. Before the mint flavor, gluten free Oreos were only available in regular or "double stuf" cookies.

All of the versions are made with real cocoa and a blend of gluten-free flour.

The official Oreo Instagram teased the product release on Tuesday with a TikTok. In the video, TikTok user @philhatesgluten thanked Oreo for their previous gluten-free options.

"This is a message for Oreo," Phil says while images of Oreos flash on the screen. "They're delicious and I smile every time I eat them 'cause they're perfect and that's something. Thanks. But please make more flavors."

In a split with Phil's video, a cookie hints at something coming by replying, "nudge, nudge" and "wink, wink."