Make These Orange Creamsicles at Home All Summer Long

Take 5 is a PEOPLE Food series with a mission: Get a star-worthy meal (or dessert or cocktail) on your table in either 5 minutes or using only 5 ingredients. Each recipe has been bravely tested, tasted and approved by our food editors for your eating pleasure. If you’re hungry for more recipes, we’ve got you covered.

The creamy layers of swirled citrus and vanilla are the stuff of summertime dreams! Watch the video above to see how we recreated this classic ice cream truck dessert, then follow the recipe below to try it yourself at home.

Victor Protasio,

Orange Yogurt Creamsicles

Serves 8

¾ cup frozen orange juice concentrate

½ cup granulated sugar, divided

1½ cups plain whole-milk yogurt

½ cup heavy cream

1 tsp. vanilla extract

8 wooden Popsicle sticks

1. Stir together orange juice concentrate and ¼ cup of the sugar in a small bowl.

2. Stir together yogurt, cream, vanilla and remaining ¼ cup sugar in a medium bowl.

3. Divide orange juice mixture evenly among 8 (3-oz.) ice-pop molds. Top evenly with yogurt mixture. To create the swirls, place a skewer or chopstick into the mold and move it up and down a few times. Insert a wooden stick in each mold, and freeze until mixture hardens, about 8 hours.

Active time: 15 minutes

Total time: 8 hours, 15 minutes