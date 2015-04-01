Image zoom

Baking addict Sally McKenney Quinn is the author of the popular blog and cookbook Sally’s Baking Addiction as well as PEOPLE.com‘s newest blogger. Check back each month for her latest easy-to-follow recipes! Warning: Don’t read when hungry.



This irresistible dessert brightens up traditional pound cake with a hint of fresh citrus and a yummy glaze. It tastes just like springtime!

To ensure a properly emulsified cake batter, it’s best to use room-temperature eggs when using room-temperature butter. Bring eggs to room temperature quickly by placing them in a bowl of warm water for 10 minutes.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

RELATED: These Two Recipes Are All You Need for Easter

Sally’s Glazed Orange Pound Cake

Serves 6-8

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp. baking powder

⅛ tsp. salt

1⁄2 cup unsalted butter, softened

1 cup sugar

2 eggs, at room temperature

1 ½ tsp. vanilla extract

¼ cup fresh orange juice, divided

2 tbsp. orange zest

½ cup milk, at room temperature

1 cup confectioners’ sugar, sifted

1. Preheat oven to 350°. Grease and flour an 8-by-4-in. loaf pan.

2. Whisk the flour, baking powder and salt together in a medium bowl, and set aside. Using a mixer on medium speed, cream the butter and sugar together until light and fluffy. Beat in the eggs and vanilla until combined, then beat in 2 tbsp. of orange juice and the orange zest. Slowly add the flour mixture to the wet ingredients, alternating with the milk, until combined.

3. Pour the batter into the loaf pan, and bake for 40 to 45 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then remove from the pan and let the cake cool completely on a wire rack.

4. For the glaze, whisk the remaining 2 tbsp. of orange juice and the confectioners’ sugar together until smooth. Drizzle over cooled cake, and sprinkle with a little orange zest before serving.