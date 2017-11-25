With four 22-lb. turkeys and a lavish spread of sides including traditional cornbread stuffing, candied red jeweled sweet potatoes with marshmallows, green beans with almonds and truffle au gratin potatoes (among other things), it’s no surprise that Oprah Winfrey had a refrigerator packed full of Thanksgiving leftovers on Friday.

But being Oprah, she had a plan.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Friday, the 63-year-old famed talk show host shared a video to Instagram, walking fans through her Black Friday breakfast just as she had done Thursday’s epic Thanksgiving offering.

“It’s the morning after. What do you do with your leftover turkey?” she asked. “We make turkey hash. It’s turkey, onions, celery, peppers, potatoes — in kind of a stew, all in the skillet with the leftover turkey. Some dark meat and some white meat!”

That’s not the only thing on Winfrey’s breakfast spread. “We make fantastic grits. Grits because, you can’t get the southern out of the girl, even in California. So grits and turkey hash, along with eggs and bagels and all the rest of the stuff.”

There was one thing Winfrey wasn’t excited about on her spread. “Somebody made drop biscuits, can’t even try to eat that, no,” the Weight Watchers spokesperson, who lost 42.5 lbs. on the program, said. “Nope, not going to touch it.”

RELATED: Our 22 Most Creative Thanksgiving Leftovers Recipes

Breakfast isn’t the only gift Winfrey gives to guests at her house on the day after Thanksgiving, apparently. Later, she posted a video showing herself passing out a variety of makeup kits from Anastasia Beverly Hills to her girlfriends.

“What happens when there are @anastasiabeverlyhills gifts at breakfast,” Winfrey captioned the video, adding the hashtags “#browkits #glowkits #blushesandbrushes #contourkit.”

Winfrey’s guests, of course, reacted with cheers reminiscent of how the audience of her 25-year talk show used to react during her annual “Favorite Things” giveaway episode.

RELATED VIDEO: Oprah Shares Some Of Her Favorite Foods For Weight Loss

Speaking of “Favorite Things,” Winfrey released the much-anticipated gift guide, which appears in the December issue of O, The Oprah Magazine. It’s filled with over 100 items ranging from home décor to her favorite leggings and scrumptious edible gifts.