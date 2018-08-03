Oprah Winfrey Reveals the Home-Cooked Meal She Makes on Her 'Perfect Date Night' with Stedman Graham

Oprah Winfrey knows the way to someone’s heart is through their stomach.

The 64-year-old media mogul opened up about several topics on Wednesday during O The Oprah Magazine‘s ‘Ask a Staffer’ Q&A on Instagram, and revealed to her fans how her partner of more than 30 years, Stedman Graham, is always game for what she’s whipping up in the kitchen.

“Well, I am a really good cook and the wonderful thing about Stedman is in all the years that I’ve been cooking for him, no matter what it is—even if it’s a piece of toast—like the other day I made an English muffin and he’s like, ‘Where did you get this English muffin?’ and I’m like, ‘It’s an English muffin,'” she says.

Winfrey, who’s a spokesperson for Weight Watchers and owns 10 percent of the company, says her favorite kind of date night isn’t going out to a fancy dinner, but rather staying home and cooking a meal for her man.

“He is delighted with anything that I make, so my favorite date night is to make him black-eyed peas and cornbread as a surprise for dinner, and then, honey, hush,” she continued. “That’s all you need. A little black-eyed peas and corn bread. That’s it!”

She continued: “Perfect date night: me cooking and then it’s on.”

Winfrey and Graham met in 1986 at a charity event and have been together ever since. Despite their over 30 years together, Winfrey has previously said the topic of tying the knot was never seriously on the table for the couple: “His interpretation of what it means to be a husband and what it would mean for me to be a wife would have been pretty traditional,” she told Vogue in March, “and I would not have been able to fit into that.”

“The only time I brought [marriage] up was when I said to Stedman, ‘What would have happened if we had actually gotten married?’,” she continued. “And the answer is: ‘We wouldn’t be together.’ We would not have stayed together, because marriage requires a different way of being in this world.”