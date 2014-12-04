Oprah's 'The Life You Want Tour' SoulCycle Guru Shares Her Keys for Health & Happiness

Oprah Winfrey has shared her love of SoulCycle in the past — she even celebrated her 60th birthday with a ride.



So it’s no surprise that she wanted to introduce her fitness obsession to fans across the country on her 8-city The Life You Want Tour.

Leading the experience was SoulCycle senior master instructor Stacey Griffith, who — along with SoulCycle instructor Angela Davis — helped create a 15-minute cardio session inspired by the school’s classes for audience members to do from their seats.

“It was three-song experience based on movement and inspiration,” Griffith told PEOPLE. The workout was designed to “create blood flow and get hearts pumping and fists punching. People jumped in place to the beat of the music and shook the floor!”

Even for an 18-year cycling veteran, this was no ordinary sweat session. “To see 15,000 people moving to a movement that we created together was one of the most amazing experiences of my life,” says Griffith.

The SoulCycle instructor — who has a huge fan base in New York City — views fitness as essential to achieving happiness. “I believe in being active every single day,” she says. “There are no days off.”

As far as staying motivated, the fitness guru and self-proclaimed “enter-trainer” says it’s as much mental as it is physical. “The decision to be in shape lives between your ears,” explains Griffith. “Ninety percent of it is in your head, the other 10 percent of it is in your action.”

Griffith keeps her SoulCycle clients in that positive mental health space through her use of mantras (“Every time you blink your eyes is another opportunity for you to start over” is one of her favorites) — and a good playlist! On her iPod right now: “Rather Be” by Clean Bandit, Pharrell’s ” Happy” and lots of Jessie J.

But even more important than music is picking an activity you truly enjoy. “The key to having a long-lasting relationship with exercise is finding what you love to do,” she says.

Ride on!

—Gabrielle Olya