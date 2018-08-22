Oprah Winfrey Reveals Her Latest Project O, That’s Good! Frozen Pizza (with a Healthy Twist)

Oprah Winfrey is about to make your next pizza night delicious and guilt-free.

Winfrey collaborated with Kraft Heinz to launch O, That’s Good! Frozen Pizza, the star tells PEOPLE exclusively in the new issue, on stands Friday. The line is an expansion of her comfort food line, which already includes refrigerated soups and side dishes.

The pizzas come in four different varieties—Five Cheese Pizza, Uncured Pepperoni Pizza, Supreme Pizza and Fire Roasted Veggie Pizza—and each one has a crust made with one third cauliflower to add a nutritious twist. The $6.99 pies are also made with part-skim mozzarella and contain no artificial ingredients.

“It took a lot of trial and error to get the crust just right,” says Winfrey, who’s also a Weight Watchers investor. “There’s room for pizza in my life, and in anyone’s life, but you’ve got balance it.”

The A Wrinkle in Time star sat down with developers tasting and tasting different versions of the curst and ratios of veggies and cheese until it was just right.

“I can honestly say that I have tasted every version of a pizza with peppers that there could be,” she says.

Deciding to expand her food line to include pizza came after many conversations with friends, says Winfrey.

“We were debating what is the favorite American food—Is it hot dogs? Is it hamburgers, or is it pizza?” she says. “And in every group I’ve ever been in having that conversation, it’s always pizza. Pizza wins.”