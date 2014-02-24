It was a meeting of the talk-show host minds (and palates) when Jimmy Kimmel prepared a mouthwatering pie for pal Oprah Winfrey.

We’re always down for a pizza party — but here’s one we would have really loved to attend!

It was a meeting of the talk-show host minds (and palates) when Jimmy Kimmel prepared a mouthwatering pie for pal Oprah Winfrey over the weekend.

“Guess who made dinner last nite ?” Winfrey posted on Instagram on Saturday, alongside “#greatchef” Kimmel and his delicious dough. The discerning media mogul gave the pie the Oprah seal of approval. “Honestly one of the top 3 pizzas I’ve ever tasted,” she raved, with a fun photo of the rapidly disappearing cheese and tomato slices.

Kimmel’s got the credentials to support his kitchen prowess. The avid cook perfected his pizza-making with chef Chris Bianco of the acclaimed Pizzeria Bianco in Phoenix, and honed his short ribs skills with barbecue guru Adam Perry Lang:

Even more impressive? “I have a wood-fired oven in my backyard,” the funnyman told PEOPLE when he shared the recipe for the pizza margherita he served Jon Hamm on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Beyond impressing celebs with his creations, Kimmel wooed wife Molly McNearney with homemade versions of her favorite foods: pizza, a BLT, crab claws, a cheeseburger and gnocchi. “He loves to give gifts, and he loves to feed people. He’s really the ultimate host,” McNearney told Glamour, adding, “I really am married to Martha Stewart.”

Do we see a Jimmy vs. Martha pizza throwdown in the future?

—Brooke Showell