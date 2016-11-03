Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Consider the year of our best bodies officially over.

Oprah Winfrey has unveiled her much-anticipated “Favorite Things” for 2016, and it is filled with fabulous products that we all didn’t know we needed, but now definitely need.

The list, which appears in the December issue of O, The Oprah Magazine, is made up of over 100 items, from home decor to tech gadgets to fashion and beauty. And of course, like last year’s, there is plenty of excellent food in the mix too.

From snacks to seasonings to show-stopping desserts, here are the top 10 edible gifts from the list — and why Oprah is obsessed with them.

Poinsettia Cake ($165, Made in Heaven Cakes)

“If it were possible to get a PhD in cake, Gayle King would be a doctor of frosting! So when she declared her love for this chocolate cake with vanilla mousse—which may look like a potted poinsettia but is entirely edible—I knew I was in for a very sweet treat.”

Biscuit Mix and Honey ($22, Big Bottom Market)

“Biscuits and I go way back. These bake up moist yet crumbly, taste homemade though they’re from a mix, and are heavenly served with this honey.”

“They don’t call it ‘crack toffee’ for nothing. Crunchy and buttery, with toppings like white chocolate with pistachio, cranberry, and coconut—once you start, you can’t stop.”

“Behold! A cheese ‘cake’ that doubles as a centerpiece. It’s made up of four creamy pounds of Humboldt Fog and Truffle Tremor goat cheeses and decorated with succulents. It comes with bags so guests can take a parting gift—if you can get them to leave!”

Truffle Zest ($35, Sea Salts)

“Here’s my theory: Anything that’s delicious without truffle is even better with it. (My trick: Start with the zest, then salt if you need it.) In my bag at this moment, you’ll find my wallet, my keys, and my truffle zest. That’s right—I don’t go anywhere without it.”

“Texas-based bakery owner Janie Clapp makes pound cake using only natural ingredients, just as her great-grandmother taught her. But Grandma never filled her cake with coffee-toffee buttercream or raspberry curd! Hands down, it’s the best pound cake I’ve ever had.”

Infused Maple Syrups ($69.95, Runamok Maple)

“This set of organic maple syrups includes one aged in bourbon barrels, another infused with hibiscus, and a third with cinnamon-vanilla—ideal for everything from pancake drizzling to cocktail making to pork tenderloin glazing.”

Southern Grit Trio ($45, Southern Culture Foods)

“Oh my Lord, y’all, these are some good grits! And this trio, packaged in a wooden crate, will make a great gift for my Southern friends. Milled in the Georgia mountains, the grits come in original, garlic and herb, and, my favorite, truffle and sea salt.”

“A can of cookies? I. Love. It. And these all-natural yummies—in citrus-cranberry white chocolate chip, triple chocolate chunk, and chocolate chip—are really, really good. This set of three tins is an ideal teacher gift.”

