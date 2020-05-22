"The Lockdown has not stopped green things from growing," Oprah Winfrey said

Oprah Shows Off Giant Cabbage Grown in Her Garden: 'Y'all Are Not Going to Believe This'

Oprah Winfrey's garden has produced yet another bountiful harvest.

On Thursday, the media mogul shared a video on Instagram showing off her latest — and largest — batch of procude, telling her viewers, "y'all are not going to believe this."

"This is a cabbage that just came out of my garden. Just. Pulled. From. The. Garden," the 66-year-old said as she inched closer to the camera with the enormous vegetable.

Winfrey assured her viewers that there was "not one chemical used whatsoever" in growing the leafy green because "we don't believe in it around here."

The massive plant boasted bright green leaves around the head, which Winfrey noted was so hefty it was difficult to hold.

The television personality also shared that she'll be putting the cabbage to good use over the long weekend.

"Man, this is going to make a lot of good slaw for Memorial Day!" she smiled.

Despite being at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, Winfrey noted in her caption that "the lockdown has not stopped the green things from growing."

People were quick to comment on Winfrey's post in awe of the ginormous vegetable.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Tommie Lee replied that the cabbage was "looking wealthy."

"Whatever they offer you don't feed the plants!!!" joked Jesse Tyler Ferguson, comparing Winfrey's cabbage to the Little Shop of Horrors iconic venus fly trap.

Kate Hudson chimed, "Oprah!!! Stop it! That is so beautiful 💚," while surfer Bethany Hamilton added, "WOWZERS😍💚🤎."