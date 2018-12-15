Oprah Winfrey Reveals What She Was Really Thinking in That Viral Clip of Her Eating Bland Chicken

Oprah Winfrey is addressing the viral video, which shows her hilariously reacting to an extremely bland chicken recipe on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 2006.

In the clip, dug up Buzzfeed writer Spencer Althouse, Winfrey, 64, can be seen tasting a recipe for baked chicken and spinach stuffing that won a million dollars.

“Do you like it? I hope so,” Pillsbury bake-off winner, Anna Ginsberg says to Winfrey as she takes her first bite. Instead of immediately answering, Winfrey smiles awkwardly at the audience.

“Just say yes,” Ginsberg says nervously. After chewing for a bit longer, Winfrey finally responds.

“I do like it,” Winfrey replies apprehensively. “I like it very much.”

However, there was just a little something wrong with the recipe. “Did we add salt and pepper? I think we need salt and pepper,” Oprah asks.

OPRAH ACKNOWLEDGED MY CHICKEN VIDEO TWEET AND SAID MY NAME I AM LITERALLY SHAKING Thank you for everything, @Oprah! You are my Mary Tyler Moore. pic.twitter.com/4gPUUyBfpi — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) December 13, 2018

“No, there’s no salt and pepper in it, but you can add it yourself,” Ginsberg says back as the audience erupts in laughter.

“I often think about the time Oprah did a cooking segment with a woman whose chicken recipe won $1 million, and Oprah’s jaw dropped when she tasted it and realized the lady didn’t even add seasoning,” Althouse captioned the tweet.

Within minutes, the moment went viral with many fans pondering the same question.

The tweet, of course, caught the eye of Winfrey herself, who then offered up an explanation.

“Okay, Spencer, I don’t know whatever made you pull that tape out of a vault, but, made me laugh,” Winfrey said in a video shared on social media Thursday.

“This is what I was thinking. I always wanted anybody who came on the show, no matter what they did, to have a good experience. And I also wanted to stay in my own truth while allowing them to have that good experience.”

“I was having a moment of trying to decide ‘Do I want her to have a great time?… What is my moment of truth?'” Winfrey continued.

“Because the truth for me is that I’m used to having salt and pepper on my chicken. That’s the truth. That’s what I was thinking. This chicken needs some salt and pepper.”

Winfrey’s hilarious confession comes after her best friend Gayle King spilled a sweet secret about their friendship.

On Thursday, Gayle, 63, appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where she revealed that she and Winfrey don’t exchange Christmas presents.

“She has a rule, we don’t exchange gifts because both of us feel we don’t really need anything,” King said. “We just like hanging out together.”

King will be spending a lot of time with Winfrey this January.

As announced in June, the duo is planning on setting sail with more than 2,600 of their closest pals for a three-day “Girls’ Getaway” cruise aboard Holland America’s Nieuw Statendam ship.