Oprah’s Favorite Lasagna Pan Is Only $17 Right Now on Amazon

Amazon is currently a treasure trove of incredible deals for home cooks, bakers, and foodies, including a versatile lasagna pan loved by Oprah (so you know it’s got to be good).

Prime members — or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial — can get Chicago Metallic’s popular Trio Lasagna pan on sale for just $17.03 right now. Oprah is a fan of the professional-grade piece, which allows you to cook three different lasagna recipes in one pan, and she even included it in her annual list of favorite things this past holiday season.

“When you have a family of varying appetites, these will come in handy,” Oprah told Amazon. “All three pan sections are lasagna-noodle size — great for that gang of vegetarian, gluten-free, and carnivorous eaters.”

Buy It! Chicago Metallic Professional Lasagna Trio Pan, $17.03 (orig. $23.67); amazon.com

Designed by Chicago Metallic, the dishwasher-safe pan is nonstick, professional quality, and crafted with aluminized steel to distribute equal heating when cooking. It’s also easy to clean and makes it super simple to prep multiple recipes at one time.

The top-rated pan is handy for making lasagna as well as breads, cakes, and more homemade dishes and treats. Amazon shoppers gave it a 4.5-star review and love to use it for whipping up brownies (it’s perfect for corner piece fans), banana bread, baked ziti, casseroles, and meatloaf.

“I was looking for a pan like this to be able to make meatloaf. It is nice because I can make several different kinds at once and it makes dinner time with the family that much more fun,” one reviewer wrote. “Everything cooks evenly and faster because of the design as well.”

Reviewers also rave about the dish for cooking up big batches with easy-to-store leftovers. “Perfect for making extra portions to freeze! Love love love this pan,” one reviewer wrote. “This lets me make reasonable amounts of three different kinds of lasagna. I freeze the extra portions, so I don’t have to eat the same thing twenty times anymore!” Catering to various dietary needs is also easy since each section is kept separate.

You can score this Oprah-approved pan — plus other popular kitchen staples like the Dash egg cookers and Instant Pots — all at impressive discounts on Amazon right now. But you’ll have to hurry because there’s no word on how long this deal will last.